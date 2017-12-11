The Philadelphia Phillies have reached agreement to bring back reliever Pat Neshek to bolster their bullpen, giving him a two-year contract worth between $16 million and $17 million, according to multiple reports.

Neshek was 5-3 with a 1.59 ERA in 71 relief appearances combined with Colorado and Philadelphia last season. He held right-handed hitters to a .201 average and had 69 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings.

A two-time All-Star, Neshek was traded from the Phillies to the playoff-bound Rockies for three minor league players midway through the season.

Neshek, 37, has a 33-22 career record with eight saves, a 2.75 ERA and 447 strikeouts in 445 2/3 innings. He has pitched in 494 games -- all relief appearances -- for Minnesota, San Diego, Oakland, St. Louis, Houston, Philadelphia and Colorado.