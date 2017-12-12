LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Brian Cashman confirmed he will return as the general manager of the New York Yankees for the foreseeable future, saying an expected new deal has been agreed upon.
There have been reports, first by USA Today Sports, that Cashman's new contract is for $25 million over five years. Cashman he told reporters Monday that the "numbers aren't necessarily accurate," but he did not clarify.
It is not a surprise that Cashman, who has served in the role since 1998, is back. Even as his contract expired, he was the one who recommended to owner Hal Steinbrenner to let go of Joe Girardi and hire new manager Aaron Boone.
"I want him to stay, and he's going to stay," Steinbrenner said without providing specific details about the deal.
Cashman said he didn't even think about leaving.
"At the end of the day, like, I wasn't intending to go anywhere, never had an interest in going anywhere," Cashman said. "So I had told Hal straight up, 'Like, listen, let's just try to work through this and get it behind us, because I have no intent of jumping ship.'"