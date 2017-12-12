LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Brian Cashman confirmed he will return as the general manager of the New York Yankees for the foreseeable future, saying an expected new deal has been agreed upon.

Editor's Picks How Yankees pulled off empire-building Giancarlo Stanton trade By refusing to back down three years ago and again last week, the Marlins slugger set the stage for the Bronx Bombers to make a stunning deal.

MLB Winter Meetings Daily: Would Nats pay big bucks to land Arrieta? The MLB winter meetings are going strong in Orlando, and rumors are swirling across baseball. Here is what our writers are hearing today.

Trade grades: Did Yankees ace Giancarlo Stanton deal? With the most imposing middle of the order in the league, the expectation is now World Series or bust for New York. And while fans won't like that Derek Jeter dealt to his former team, that doesn't mean he failed his first test. 2 Related

There have been reports, first by USA Today Sports, that Cashman's new contract is for $25 million over five years. Cashman he told reporters Monday that the "numbers aren't necessarily accurate," but he did not clarify.

It is not a surprise that Cashman, who has served in the role since 1998, is back. Even as his contract expired, he was the one who recommended to owner Hal Steinbrenner to let go of Joe Girardi and hire new manager Aaron Boone.

"I want him to stay, and he's going to stay," Steinbrenner said without providing specific details about the deal.

Cashman said he didn't even think about leaving.

"At the end of the day, like, I wasn't intending to go anywhere, never had an interest in going anywhere," Cashman said. "So I had told Hal straight up, 'Like, listen, let's just try to work through this and get it behind us, because I have no intent of jumping ship.'"