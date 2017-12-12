Buster Olney breaks down the Yankees' trade of Chase Headley and Bryan Mitchell to the Padres for Jabari Blash. (0:29)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. --- The New York Yankees continued their active winter by trading Chase Headley and his $13 million salary to the San Diego Padres, sources confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.

The Yankees sent Headley and reliever Bryan Mitchell to the Padres in exchange for Jabari Blash, a 28-year-old outfielder who has hit .200 in 99 career games.

The deal further offsets the money the Yankees took on in the blockbuster deal for Giancarlo Stanton, allowing them to more aggressively pursue re-signing CC Sabathia, trading or signing another starter and/or re-signing Todd Frazier to play third base.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, who has agreed to a new deal, is operating under a directive from Hal Steinbrenner to steer the Yankees' payroll under $197 million to lower their luxury-tax threshold from 50 percent.

The Yankees, having traded Headley and Starlin Castro, now have two positions open in the infield. Though Cashman will very likely make additions, the 40-man roster includes Ronald Torreyes, Tyler Wade and top prospects Gleyber Torres and Miguel Andujar, who could play the positions.

Andujar, a third baseman who had a short stint in the big leagues last season, is the only one of the four who doesn't play both positions.

Headley, 33, batted .273 with 12 homers and 61 RBIs in 147 games last season. When the Yankees acquired Frazier last July, Headley moved from third to first base and became one of the team's hottest hitters during the stretch run.

Frazier, 31, made $12 million last year, when he hit .213 with 27 homers and 76 RBIs. The Yankees really liked his clubhouse presence. However, a multiyear deal for Frazier could complicate a possible pursuit of Manny Machado next winter.

The Yankees have long thought Mitchell could accomplish big things, but he never fully panned out in pinstripes. The 26-year-old righty was 1-1 with a 5.79 ERA in 32⅔ innings last year.

Blash, 28, hit .213 with five homers and 16 RBIs in 61 games.