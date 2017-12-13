        <
          Sources: Rockies land Bryan Shaw in 3-year deal worth $27M

          Bryan Shaw has agreed to a three-year contract with the Colorado Rockies that will pay him around $9 million per year, sources tell ESPN.

          The 30-year-old Shaw went 4-6 with a 3.52 ERA in an MLB-high 79 games last season, when he was Cleveland's primary set-up man for closer Cody Allen. He pitched in at least 60 games in four of his six

          seasons with the Indians, which acquired him in a three-team trade from Arizona following the 2012 season.

          Shaw was 21-22 with a 3.13 ERA in 378 appearances -- the most in the majors since 2013 -- for Cleveland. He earned $4.6 million last year.

