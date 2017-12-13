        <
          Sources: Tommy Hunter close to deal with Phillies

          9:26 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Philadelphia Phillies and right-handed reliever Tommy Hunter are closing in on a deal, sources told ESPN's Buster Olney.

          News of Hunter's pending agreement with the team was first reported by the Philadelphia Inquirer.

          The 31-year-old Hunter spent last season with the Tampa Bay Rays, striking out 64 in 58⅔ innings of work, all in relief.

          Hunter pitched for a 2.61 ERA last season, the lowest ERA in Hunter's 10 seasons in the majors.

          ESPN incorrectly reported earlier that the Phillies were nearing a deal with free-agent reliever Addison Reed.

