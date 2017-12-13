NBC Sports California has cut ties with Oakland Athletics pre- and post-game analyst Jose Canseco after Canseco tweeted his thoughts regarding the number of sexual harassment cases in the news on Tuesday.

What is going on with all these politicians molesting women I've been molested by several women and never complained — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) December 12, 2017

Well I mean I've been beaten by women taken advantage of by women and molested by women I never complain but it was kind of a turn-on — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) December 12, 2017

I see the difference I guess cuz I was a good-looking guy and these politicians look like a bag of boogers — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) December 12, 2017

Canseco starred for the A's from 1986-1992 and returned to Oakland again in 1997.

The A's said in a statement his comments do not reflect the values of the organization.

While the network hasn't finalized contracts with its announcers for 2018, Canseco had been expected to return as part of the studio crew, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

That is no longer the case.

"Jose Canseco is no longer an employee with NBC Sports California," the networks said in a news release. "His agreement with us ended after the 2017 season. We certainly don't agree with his comments, which do not reflect the values of our network or our team partner."

In a text to the Chronicle, Canseco said he was joking, adding that his tweets were "a bunch of riddles."