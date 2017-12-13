Twins skipper Paul Molitor talks about Michael Pineda, who inked a two-year deal with Minnesota after the former Yankees hurler underwent Tommy John surgery in July. (1:03)

The Minnesota Twins announced Wednesday that they have signed former Yankees pitcher Michael Pineda to a two-year contract.

Pineda, a free agent, is recovering from Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, performed in July. He might not be available for the 2018 season, but he could be ready for spring 2019.

His deal is worth $2 million the first year and $8 million for 2019.

The Twins announced a deal with former Yankees pitcher Michael Pineda, who is still recovering from Tommy John surgery. AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Pineda, 28, made 17 starts before his 2017 season ended, going 8-4 with a 4.39 ERA in 96 1/3 innings. He struck out 92 batters and walked 21.

In five major league seasons, he is 40-41 with a 4.05 ERA in 680 innings pitched.

He made his only All-Star team in 2011, his rookie season with the Seattle Mariners, who traded him to the Yankees in January 2012.