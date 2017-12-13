The Colorado Rockies continue to fortify their bullpen, agreeing to re-sign left-handed reliever Jake McGee, according to multiple reports Wednesday.

The deal is pending a physical.

Editor's Picks Sources: Shaw to Rockies for 3 years, $27M Sources told ESPN's Buster Olney that relief pitcher Bryan Shaw's three-year deal with the Rockies is worth around $9 million per season. Shaw led the majors with 79 appearances last season with the Indians.

MLB Winter Meetings Daily: Angels interested in trading for Ian Kinsler The MLB winter meetings are going strong in Orlando, and rumors are swirling across baseball. Here is what our writers are hearing today. 1 Related

The 31-year-old McGee, who was 0-2 with three saves and a 3.61 ERA in 62 relief appearances last season, will join Bryan Shaw, who agreed to a three-year deal Tuesday, in the Rockies bullpen.

McGee had a team-high 15 saves in 2016, then was a key setup arm out of the team's revamped bullpen last season as Colorado earned its first postseason appearance since 2009.

He turned in his best season three years ago, when he went 5-2 with a 1.89 ERA and 19 saves in 73 appearances for Tampa Bay.

McGee is 23-16 with a 3.15 ERA and 44 saves in 416 relief appearances over seven seasons with Colorado and the Rays.