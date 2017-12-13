The New York Mets agreed to a two-year, $14 million contract with reliever Anthony Swarzak, a source told ESPN, confirming multiple reports.

The news was first reported by Newsday.

Swarzak, acquired at the trade deadline from the rebuilding Chicago White Sox, bolstered the Milwaukee Brewers' bullpen down the stretch as the they made a push for a National League wild-card spot. He finished 6-4 with a 2.33 ERA and two saves in 70 relief appearances combined with Milwaukee and the White Sox.

The 32-year-old right-hander spent the first five seasons of his major league career with the Minnesota Twins after his second-round selection in the 2004 amateur draft. He also has pitched for the Cleveland Indians and New York Yankees.