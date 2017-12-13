The disbandment of the Miami Marlins roster continues, as the team has traded All-Star left fielder Marcell Ozuna to the St. Louis Cardinals, a source confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday.

The deal, first reported by SiriusXM, is pending a physical. It is unclear what the Marlins are getting in return.

Ozuna, 27, is coming off a career-best season, setting personal bests with a .312 batting average, 37 home runs and 124 RBIs, which ranked third in the National League.

He is the third big name to have been jettisoned by the new Marlins regime, led by co-owner and CEO Derek Jeter. Ozuna joins National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton and second baseman Dee Gordon as those traded since the sale of the team.

"You would hope ... that MLB would screen the ownership so that we have someone come in and provide additions," agent Scott Boras, who represents Ozuna, said Wednesday. "[Instead], they come in, and they redirect, so you're not a jewelry store that's coveting your diamonds. You become a pawn shop that's trying to pay the rent of the building."

Ozuna, who earned $3.5 million last season, is due for arbitration this offseason but will not reach free agency until 2020 at the earliest.

According to Statcast, Ozuna had 129 hits with an exit velocity of 95 mph or higher, which ranked third in the majors behind Jose Abreu (132) and Stanton (132).

The two-time All-Star selection is also solid defensively, having won his first Gold Glove in 2017.

In five seasons, all with the Marlins, Ozuna has a career .277 average with 96 home runs and 361 RBIs.