The Miami Marlins released Edinson Volquez on Wednesday, team president Michael Hill said from baseball's winter meetings.

Volquez is recovering from Tommy John surgery. The procedure on his elbow was performed in August.

Hill said the Marlins are open to the possibility of re-signing Volquez to a minor league contract as he continues his rehab from the procedure.

The Marlins are still responsible for Volquez's $13 million salary in 2018, but his release opens a spot on the team's 40-man roster.

Volquez, 34, made 17 starts last season before his elbow injury, finishing his first season with the Marlins at 4-8 with a 4.19 ERA in 92 1/3 innings.

A veteran of 13 major league seasons for seven different teams, Volquez has a career record of 93-87 with a 4.42 ERA in 1,524 2/3 innings pitched.