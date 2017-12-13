The Seattle Mariners have agreed to a two-year deal with right-handed reliever Juan Nicasio, according to The Athletic. The deal is pending a physical.

Nicasio, 31, finished the season with the Cardinals after joining the Phillies in late August on a waiver claim from the Pirates. He went a combined 5-5 with a 2.61 ERA in a National League-leading 76 games. Nicasio struck out 72 batters in 72.1 innings of work, walking 20 and holding opponents to a .216 batting average (58-for-268).

In 269 career games, the Dominican is 37-37 with a 4.55 ERA and seven saves in 629.2 innings pitched. He has made 82 starts and 187 relief appearances.