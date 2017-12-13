The Houston Astros have agreed to a two-year contract with free agent right-handed reliever Joe Smith, pending a physical, MLB.com reported Wednesday.

The 33-year-old Smith was 3-0 with a 3.33 ERA in 59 appearances combined this season for the Toronto Blue Jays and Indians. He returned to Cleveland in a midseason trade with the Blue Jays after pitching for the Indians from 2009-13.

Smith has been one of the baseball's most consistent relievers over the course of his 11-year career, never finishing a season with an ERA higher than 3.83. He spent the first two seasons of his major-league career with the New York Mets after his third-round selection in the 2006 amateur draft. He has also pitched for the Los Angeles Angels and Chicago Cubs.

Smith's best season was 2014, when he was 7-2 with 15 saves and a 1.81 ERA in 76 games.