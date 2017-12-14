The Los Angeles Angels have acquired Ian Kinsler in a deal with the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Buster Olney and multiple reports.

The 35-year-old second baseman batted a career-worst .236 last season to go with 22 home runs and 52 RBIs.

The 139 games that Kinsler played last season was his lowest total since being traded to Detroit before the 2014 season.

Minor league outfielder Troy Montgomery and 18-year-old right-hander Wilkel Hernandez are heading to the Tigers to complete the deal, according to ESPN and multiple reports.

The acquisition of Kinsler is the second big addition the Angels have made this offseason.

Los Angeles also won the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes, landing the Japanese two-way player last Friday. Angels manager Mike Scioscia said the team plans to use Ohtani as a starting pitcher and a designated hitter.

Los Angeles, which has made the postseason just once in the past eight seasons, went 80-82 last year to finish a distant second to the World Series-champion Houston Astros in the American League West.