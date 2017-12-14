All-Star right-handed reliever Brandon Kintzler has agreed to two-year contract with the Washington Nationals, according to multiple reports.

Kintzler will get $10 million guaranteed in the deal, according to reports.

The Nationals acquired Kintzler from the Twins at the trade deadline last July for left-handed pitching prospect Tyler Watson and $500,000 in international bonus pool allocation.

Kintzler was named an All-Star after going 28-of-32 in save opportunities with Minnesota. In 27 games with the Nationals, he was 2-1 with a 3.46 ERA and one save.