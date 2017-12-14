The Chicago Cubs have agreed to a two-year deal with right-handed reliever Steve Cishek, pending a physical, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Editor's Picks The one line you need to hear from each manager at winter meetings We listened to 15 hours of manager meetings so you don't have to. Here are the best takeaways from their talks in Orlando.

MLB Winter Meetings Daily: Angels add Ian Kinsler in late deal with Tigers The MLB winter meetings are going strong in Orlando, and rumors are swirling across baseball. Here is what our writers are hearing today. 1 Related

Cishek, 31, is 24-28 with a 2.73 ERA and 121 saves in eight seasons with the Miami Marlins, St. Louis Cardinals, Seattle Mariners and Tampa Rays.

Last season, Cishek was a combined 3-2 with a 2.01 ERA in 49 appearances with the Mariners and Rays. He gave up only 26 hits in 44.2 innings to go along with 41 strikeouts.

The Rays acquired Cishek and cash last July from the Mariners for left-hander Erasmo Ramirez.

Cishek made $6 million last season in the final year of a 2-year, $10 million contract.

The news about Cishek's deal with the Cubs was first reported by The Athletic.