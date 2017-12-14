The Chicago Cubs have agreed to a two-year deal with right-handed reliever Steve Cishek, pending a physical, a source confirmed to ESPN.
Cishek, 31, is 24-28 with a 2.73 ERA and 121 saves in eight seasons with the Miami Marlins, St. Louis Cardinals, Seattle Mariners and Tampa Rays.
Last season, Cishek was a combined 3-2 with a 2.01 ERA in 49 appearances with the Mariners and Rays. He gave up only 26 hits in 44.2 innings to go along with 41 strikeouts.
The Rays acquired Cishek and cash last July from the Mariners for left-hander Erasmo Ramirez.
Cishek made $6 million last season in the final year of a 2-year, $10 million contract.
The news about Cishek's deal with the Cubs was first reported by The Athletic.