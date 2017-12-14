Major League Baseball will investigate whether a team official leaked Shohei Ohtani's medical information cited in published stories this week, baseball sources told ESPN.

On Tuesday, Sports Illustrated reported that Ohtani had received a platelet-rich plasma injection for his elbow. Later in the day, Yahoo! Sports published details from Ohtani's medical records -- specifically that he has a Grade 1 sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching arm.

Los Angeles Angels general manager Billy Eppler confirmed to reporters Tuesday that Ohtani had a PRP injection in his pitching elbow. Eppler did not comment on the Yahoo! report but said the team was pleased with the results of the two-way star's physical.

Eppler noted that PRP injections are often used in Japan as a preventive measure.

Documentation of Ohtani's medical history was circulated to major league teams pursuing Ohtani, Eppler told reporters.

MLB will look into how information about Shohei Ohtani's elbow injury became public, sources told ESPN. Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

MLB has investigated the communication between team officials and reporters in the past, reviewing and email records. In April 2014, ESPN published the opinions of anonymous evaluators weighing in on what they would offer two free agents still available on the market, Stephen Drew and Kendrys Morales. The story drew a strong reaction from players' association chief Tony Clark, who suggested that this was collusion and called on MLB to investigate. MLB followed up by sending a memo to all 30 teams to collect and preserve all phone and email records as possible evidence about the sources of the anonymous comments and followed through by garnering admissions.

Ohtani, 23, a right-handed pitcher and left-handed power hitter, signed with the Angels last week after being wooed by nearly every major league team before he narrowed his choices to seven teams. The Angels plan to use him as a starting pitcher and designated hitter.