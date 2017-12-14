The St. Louis Cardinals traded right fielder Stephen Piscotty to the Oakland Athletics on Thursday in exchange for two minor leaguers, the teams announced.

The Cardinals received infielders Yairo Munoz and Max Schrock in exchange for Piscotty, who had nine home runs and 39 RBIs in 107 games last year.

Stephen Piscotty is headed closer to home after the Cardinals traded the outfielder to the Athletics on Thursday. Jerry Lai/USA TODAY Sports

Piscotty, who played at Stanford and grew up in nearby Pleasanton, California, missed some time last season to be back with his family in California after his mother was diagnosed with ALS.

His name had surfaced in recent days in reports that said the Cardinals were open to trading him to the A's or Giants.

Editor's Picks Reports: Closer Rodney reaches deal with Twins Fernando Rodney, who had 39 saves in his only season with the Diamondbacks, has signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Twins, according to reports.

Source: Marlins trade OF Ozuna to Cardinals The Miami Marlins have continued their offseason purge, trading All-Star left fielder Marcell Ozuna to the Cardinals, a source told ESPN. Ozuna is due to enter arbitration after a career-best season. 1 Related

Piscotty, 26, made his debut for St. Louis in 2015 and finished sixth in the NL Rookie of the Year voting after hitting .305 in 63 games. In three major league seasons he has a .262 batting average, 38 home runs and 163 RBIs.

He signed a $33.5 million, six-year contract extension in the offseason that runs through 2022.

For St. Louis, the trade clears space for new outfielder Marcell Ozuna's arrival by trade from the Miami Marlins, a deal that was agreed to Wednesday.