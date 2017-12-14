Dan Duquette met with reporters Thursday after the Rule 5 draft concluded baseball's winter meetings in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Manny Machado was again the center of conversations, as the Orioles mull whether to trade their All-Star third baseman.

Here's what Duquette, Baltimore's executive vice president, said about where his team stands in regards to Machado and any potential deal.

"We're talking to other clubs about potential deals and we'll follow up with them probably a couple today and then we'll follow up with them over the weekend."

"We're going to leave here and then take a look at what our options are back in Baltimore. So don't expect us to make a deal later today."

"We're going to do what we can to put together the best club we can and obviously there's a lot of interest in the players on our roster who are going to be free agents, so we need to sort through the extent of that interest and see if a trade makes sense."

Machado is a free agent after the 2018 season. Duquette said offering any potential trade partner a window to negotiate a long-term deal with Machado is not a "viable option."