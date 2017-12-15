The Cleveland Indians have agreed to a minor league contract with veteran outfielder Melvin Upton Jr., a source confirmed to ESPN's Buster Olney.

The deal will pay Upton a base salary of $1.5 million if he makes the Indians' major league roster and also includes incentives based on plate appearances.

The deal was first reported Friday by FanRag Sports.

Upton, 33, spent most of the 2017 season with the San Francisco Giants' Triple-A affiliate but played in just 12 games because of injuries.

A 12-year veteran, Upton is a career .243 hitter with 164 home runs and 300 stolen bases for four different teams. He split the 2016 season with the San Diego Padres and Toronto Blue Jays, batting .238 with 20 homers and 27 stolen bases in 149 games.