Working out with Kyle Schwarber: Exclusive look at Cubs slugger's mission to transform his body

Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber gives ESPN an exclusive look at his new training regiment. (0:34)

After a down season which found him in the minors for a short stint, Chicago Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber promised himself 2018 would be different. It began with getting in shape. The Cincinnati native has spent the winter in Tampa Bay doing just that. A slimmed down Schwarber is giving us a peek at what his daily life has been since the Cubs lost in the NLCS.

His mornings begin in the gym and end with him swinging a bat. In between, his diet has morphed into the most healthy of his career. It's all in an attempt to help his team back to the postseason and show the baseball world 2017 just wasn't the Kyle Schwarber that made him the No. 4 pick in the draft and 2016 World Series hero. He's on the comeback trail.

Field drills

Schwarber trains under the guidance of former pro football player Yo Murphy. This quick feet warm up drill was accomplished a lot slower in the past. Jesse Rogers, ESPN Staff Writer 1:00 Schwarber trains under the guidance of former pro football player Yo Murphy.

This drill ends with Schwarber tracking down a tennis ball. Jesse Rogers, ESPN Staff Writer 0:20 This drill ends with Schwarber tracking down a tennis ball.

More agility drills which end with Schwarber "tracking" a fly ball. This one was too deep. Jesse Rogers, ESPN Staff Writer 0:22 More agility drills which end with Schwarber "tracking" a fly ball. This

His trainer, Yo Murphy, says the goal is to get more agile in all aspects of the game. These drills are for first step quickness. Jesse Rogers, ESPN Staff Writer 0:30 His trainer, Yo Murphy, says the goal is to get more agile