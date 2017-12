Free-agent pitcher Hector Rondon has reached a deal with the Houston Astros, according to multiple reports.

Terms of the deal with the right-hander, which was first reported by The Athletic, are unknown at this time.

Rondon, 29, spent his first five seasons with the Chicago Cubs, compiling an 18-13 record with 77 saves, 28 holds and a 3.22 ERA.

The former closer may best be remembered for his save in Game 4 of the 2015 National League Division Series against the St. Louis Cardinals.