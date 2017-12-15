The Los Angeles Angels continued their busy offseason Friday, signing infielder Zack Cozart to a three-year contract.
The team did not disclose financial terms, but a source confirmed to ESPN's Jerry Crasnick that the deal is worth $38 million.
Although he has primarily played shortstop throughout his career with the Cincinnati Reds, Cozart likely will play third base for the Angels, who already have three-time Gold Glove winner Andrelton Simmons at shortstop.
The Angels already have made a pair of high-profile acquisitions this month, acquiring second baseman Ian Kinsler in a trade with the Detroit Tigers and signing Japanese star pitcher Shotei Ohtani.
Cozart, 32, led all NL shortstops with a career-high 24 home runs and a .548 slugging percentage for the Cincinnati Reds. He batted .297 with 63 RBIs and became the first Cincinnati All-Star starting at shortstop since Hall of Famer Barry Larkin in 2000.
Cozart also improved in his plate discipline as his on-base percentage jumped by 77 points last season and he drew a career high 62 walks.
Cozart made $5.3 million last season and was expected to cash in as a free agent after a career year in which he again handled the pressure of manning the middle of the Reds infield for the seventh straight season.