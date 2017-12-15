        <
        >

          Former Reds SS Zack Cozart signs 3-year deal with Angels

          2:08 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Los Angeles Angels continued their busy offseason Friday, signing infielder Zack Cozart to a three-year contract.

          The team did not disclose financial terms, but a source confirmed to ESPN's Jerry Crasnick that the deal is worth $38 million.

          Although he has primarily played shortstop throughout his career with the Cincinnati Reds, Cozart likely will play third base for the Angels, who already have three-time Gold Glove winner Andrelton Simmons at shortstop.

          The Angels already have made a pair of high-profile acquisitions this month, acquiring second baseman Ian Kinsler in a trade with the Detroit Tigers and signing Japanese star pitcher Shotei Ohtani.

          Cozart, 32, led all NL shortstops with a career-high 24 home runs and a .548 slugging percentage for the Cincinnati Reds. He batted .297 with 63 RBIs and became the first Cincinnati All-Star starting at shortstop since Hall of Famer Barry Larkin in 2000.

          Cozart also improved in his plate discipline as his on-base percentage jumped by 77 points last season and he drew a career high 62 walks.

          Cozart made $5.3 million last season and was expected to cash in as a free agent after a career year in which he again handled the pressure of manning the middle of the Reds infield for the seventh straight season.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.