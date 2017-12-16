SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Giants have agreed to trade left-hander Matt Moore to the Texas Rangers for prospects, according to multiple reports.

The trade is pending a physical. The San Francisco Chronicle was first to report the agreement.

San Francisco last month exercised a $7 million option for Moore for 2018. He was 6-15 with a 5.52 ERA in 174⅓ innings last season, setting a career high for losses, as the Giants finished last in the NL West. He gave up a career-worst 107 earned runs.

Moore would join a rotation featuring 13-game winner Martin Perez and Cole Hamels, who won 11 games this past season. Right-hander Andrew Cashner, another 11-game winner, became a free agent after completing a $10 million, one-year deal with Texas.

Texas went 78-84 and finished third in the AL West behind the World Series champion Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Angels.

San Francisco acquired Moore at the 2016 trade deadline from Tampa Bay for third baseman Matt Duffy. Moore's best season came in 2013, when he was 17-4 with the Rays.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.