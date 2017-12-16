The Atlanta Braves traded outfielder Matt Kemp to the Los Angeles Dodgers for Adrian Gonzalez, Brandon McCarthy, Scott Kazmir and Charlie Culberson, the teams announced Saturday.

The Braves, who also received cash considerations in the deal, announced that they have designated Gonzalez, who was limited last season because of elbow and back injuries, for assignment.

Gonzalez, McCarthy and Kazmir were all set to enter the final years of their respective contracts in 2018. Gonzalez will make $22.36 million, Kazmir will make $17.66 million and McCarthy will make $11.5 million.

Kemp, 33, has two years remaining on his current deal and will make $21.75 million in each of the next two seasons. Kemp hit .276 with 19 home runs and 64 RBIs last season.

Matt Kemp, who hit 19 home runs for the Braves last season, has two years remaining on his current contract and he heads to the Dodgers as part of a five-player trade. Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

A team source told The Athletic that the Braves moved Kemp, in part, to create an open spot in the lineup for top outfield prospect Ronald Acuna.

McCarthy, 34, went 6-4 with 72 strikeouts and a 3.98 ERA for the Dodgers. He went on the disabled list three times with multiple injuries.

Kazmir, 33, who has a 108-96 career record, did not play last season because of a hip injury.

Gonzalez, 35, has 311 career home runs, but only managed three last season while hitting .242. Overall, he played in 71 games, his fewest since playing 43 in 2005.

Culberson, 28, split last season between the Dodgers and Triple-A Oklahoma City. The utility man played 10 games during the team's postseason run to the World Series.