Right-handed starter Yovani Gallardo has agreed to a deal with the Milwaukee Brewers according to multiple reports.

The story was first reported by The Athletic.

Gallardo was 5-10 with a 5.72 ERA in 28 games, 22 of those being starts with the Seattle Mariners last season.

Seattle declined an option on Gallardo in November making him a free agent.

The 31-year-old Gallardo spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Brewers before one-year stays with the Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles and Mariners. He has a career record of 113-93 with a 3.93 ERA.