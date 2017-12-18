        <
          RHP Jordan Lyles signs 1-year deal with Padres

          Dec 17, 2017
          • Associated Press

          SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego Padres have signed right-hander Jordan Lyles to a one-year contract with a club option for 2019.

          The Padres announced the move Sunday. Left-hander Travis Wood was designated for assignment.

          The 27-year-old Lyles joined San Diego in early August, soon after being released by Colorado. He was a combined 1-5 with a 7.75 ERA in 38 games, including five starts.

          Lyles is 28-48 with a 5.43 ERA in seven seasons with Houston, the Rockies and the Padres.

          Wood was 4-7 with a 6.80 ERA in 39 games for Kansas City and San Diego last season. The 30-year-old lefty pitched 11 times for the Padres, all of them starts.

