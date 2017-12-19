        <
        >

          Dodgers, Yanks must pay up before expected 2018 payroll slashing

          4:45 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          NEW YORK -- The Los Angeles Dodgers will pay baseball's highest luxury tax for the fourth straight year and the New York Yankees owe a penalty for a 15th consecutive season, streaks that could end as the sport's biggest spenders slash payroll for 2018.

          The Dodgers owe $36.2 million, according to final figures compiled by the commissioner's office and obtained by The Associated Press. That raises their five-year tax total to nearly $150 million.

          New York was second at $15.7 million, increasing its total since the tax began to $341 million. San Francisco was next at $4.1 million, followed by Detroit at almost $3.7 million and Washington -- which is paying tax for the first time -- at just under $1.45 million.

