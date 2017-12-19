The Houston Astros are meeting with free-agent right-hander Yu Darvish in Texas, FanRag Sports reported Tuesday, citing sources.

Darvish is one of the top starting pitchers available this offseason. On Monday, he met with the Chicago Cubs in Dallas, later calling it a "very good meeting."

Darvish was 10-12 with a 3.86 ERA last season for the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The four-time All-Star pitched well in a pair of playoff starts but then was hit hard by the Astros in the World Series, losing both outings as the Dodgers were beaten in seven games. An unnamed Astro told Sports Illustrated that Darvish was tipping his pitches.

Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel was suspended for five games for racially insensitive behavior directed at Darvish during the Series. Gurriel used his fingers to slant his eyes and mouthed a derogatory word in Spanish after hitting a home run against Darvish. That suspension will begin next season.