The New York Mets have reached out regarding free-agent first baseman Adrian Gonzalez, sources told ESPN's Buster Olney.

Gonzalez was released by the Braves on Monday, after being traded to Atlanta by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.

Gonzalez, 35, is owed $21.5 million in the final year of his contract, and a team signing him would owe just $545,000, with Atlanta paying the rest.

The Mets are looking for a short-term fill-in at first base, with youngster Dominic Smith currently penciled in as the starter.

Gonzalez played in only 71 games last season because of a herniated disk in his back that put him on the disabled list for a long stretch. When he returned, National League Rookie of the Year Cody Bellinger had taken over at first base for the NL champion Dodgers.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.