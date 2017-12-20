        <
        >

          O's closer Zach Britton ruptures Achilles, out at least six months

          10:55 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Baltimore Orioles closer Zach Britton ruptured his Achilles tendon Monday during a workout in California, general manager Dan Duquette confirmed to ESPN's Jerry Crasnick.

          He is expected to miss at least six months, The Athletic is reporting.

          The left-hander had been the subject of trade rumors since he will be a free agent at the end of the 2019 season. He was set to earn over $12 million in arbitration.

          Britton, 29, was the most dominant reliever in baseball in 2016. He led the league with 47 saves and had a 0.54 ERA and 0.836 WHIP. He was an All-Star and finished fourth in Cy Young voting.

          But injuries slowed him last year. An MCL strain in his left knee required platelet-rich-plasma treatment.

          He was limited to 38 games, had a 2.89 ERA, 1.527 WHIP and 15 saves.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.