The Tampa Bay Rays have traded longtime third baseman Evan Longoria to the San Francisco Giants.

Longoria has five years remaining on a six-year, $100 million contract that also includes a seventh-year club option.

The Rays will be getting infielder Christian Arroyo, minor league pitchers Matt Krook and Stephen Woods, and must take on the last year of outfielder Denard Span's contract. He will earn $9 million.

Longoria, 32, is a three-time All-Star who has spent his entire 10-year career with the Rays and in many ways was the face of the franchise. He helped lead the team to a World Series appearance in 2008.

He won Rookie of the Year honors in 2008 and has also earned three Gold Gloves.

"Evan is our greatest Ray. For a decade, he's been at the center of all of our successes, and it's a very emotional parting for us all," Rays owner Stuart Sternberg said in a statement. "I speak for our entire organization in wishing Evan and his wonderful family our absolute best."

Longoria hit .261 with 20 homers and 86 RBIs last season. He has played at least 156 games in each of the past five seasons.

The Tampa Bay Times first reported the trade.