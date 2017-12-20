        <
          Former Padres starter Jhoulys Chacin has deal with Brewers

          3:17 PM ET
          Jerry CrasnickESPN Senior Writer
            • ESPN.com senior writer
            • Author of "License to Deal"
            • Former Denver Post national baseball writer
          The Milwaukee Brewers have reached agreement on a two-year contract with free agent right-hander Jhoulys Chacin, a source told ESPN.com. The deal, which is pending completion of a physical exam, will pay Chacin almost $8 million per year, the source said.

          Chacin joins Yovani Gallardo as the second free-agent pitcher to sign with Milwaukee over the past week. Gallardo's deal with the Brewers is also pending a physical.

          In 32 starts last season for the San Diego Padres, Chacin was 13-10 with a 3.89 ERA and a career-high 153 strikeouts. His 1.79 home ERA was the fourth-lowest in Petco Park's history.

          The 29-year-old Chacin has pitched for five teams over eight major league seasons, including six seasons with the Rockies (2009-14). He has a career record of 59-67 with a 3.93 ERA in 195 games (167 starts).

          He's won 10 or more games and pitched over 180 innings three times. His best season came in 2013, when he went 14-10 with a 3.47 ERA in 197 1/3 innings over 31 starts for the Rockies.

