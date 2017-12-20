Matt Adams is switching teams in the NL East, as the free-agent first baseman has agreed to a deal with the Washington Nationals, according to ESPN and multiple reports.

The deal is for one year and worth about $4 million, MLB.com reported.

Adams, 29, started the 2017 season with the St. Louis Cardinals before being traded to the Atlanta Braves, where he filled in for an injured Freddie Freeman. Adams hit .271 with 19 homers in 100 games with Atlanta.

The Braves, though, did not offer him a 2018 contract by the Dec. 1 deadline, making him a free agent.

The Nationals have been in the market for a replacement for Adam Lind, who also is a free agent. Adams likely will back up Ryan Zimmerman at first base in Washington, as well as give the team a veteran pinch hitter.

Adams is a career .271 hitter with 75 home runs and 275 RBIs across six seasons, the majority of which were spent in St. Louis.