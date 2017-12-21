LOS ANGELES -- Pitcher Tom Koehler and the Dodgers finalized a $2 million, one-year contract, a deal that raises next year's projected luxury tax payroll of the National League champions to $183 million.

Koehler split last season between Miami and Toronto. The 31-year-old right-hander was 1-5 in 12 starts with the Marlins before being traded to the Blue Jays in August. He pitched mostly out of the bullpen with Toronto, going 0-2 with a 2.65 ERA in 14 relief appearances and one start.

Koehler held batters to a .242 average while with Toronto and struck out 18 in 17 innings.

Los Angeles is cutting payroll after being assessed a $36.2 million luxury tax. The Dodgers have a five-year tax total of nearly $150 million.

By getting under next year's $197 million threshold, the Dodgers would drop their base tax rate from 50 percent to 20 percent in 2019.

Koehler is 36-55 with a 4.39 ERA in 161 major league games over six seasons. He originally was selected by Florida in the 18th round of the 2008 amateur draft.

He can earn $500,000 for games played: $50,000 each for 40 and 45 games; $100,000 for 50; and $150,000 each for 55 and 60. He also could make $1 million for starts: $250,000 each for 10, 15, 20 and 25. His deal also includes $450,000 for games finished: $150,000 each for 20, 32 and 40.