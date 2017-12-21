        <
        >

          Dodgers' deal with Tom Koehler raises projected payroll to $183M

          7:39 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          LOS ANGELES -- Pitcher Tom Koehler and the Dodgers finalized a $2 million, one-year contract, a deal that raises next year's projected luxury tax payroll of the National League champions to $183 million.

          Koehler split last season between Miami and Toronto. The 31-year-old right-hander was 1-5 in 12 starts with the Marlins before being traded to the Blue Jays in August. He pitched mostly out of the bullpen with Toronto, going 0-2 with a 2.65 ERA in 14 relief appearances and one start.

          Koehler held batters to a .242 average while with Toronto and struck out 18 in 17 innings.

          Los Angeles is cutting payroll after being assessed a $36.2 million luxury tax. The Dodgers have a five-year tax total of nearly $150 million.

          By getting under next year's $197 million threshold, the Dodgers would drop their base tax rate from 50 percent to 20 percent in 2019.

          Koehler is 36-55 with a 4.39 ERA in 161 major league games over six seasons. He originally was selected by Florida in the 18th round of the 2008 amateur draft.

          He can earn $500,000 for games played: $50,000 each for 40 and 45 games; $100,000 for 50; and $150,000 each for 55 and 60. He also could make $1 million for starts: $250,000 each for 10, 15, 20 and 25. His deal also includes $450,000 for games finished: $150,000 each for 20, 32 and 40.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.