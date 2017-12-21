General manager Sandy Alderson has signed a contract extension with the New York Mets, the team said Wednesday.

Terms were not disclosed.

"I'm excited that Sandy will continue to lead the organization," Mets COO Jeff Wilpon said in a statement.

Alderson has been the Mets GM since 2010.

The team went 70-92 this past season, leading to the resignation of manager Terry Collins.

"I feel that we have some unfinished business," Alderson said. "Spring training is around the corner and our quest to return to the postseason will continue."