Steven Wright's legal troubles are nearing an end, but the Boston Red Sox pitcher might still face discipline from Major League Baseball.

The domestic assault charges against Wright were "retired" in Williamson County (Tennessee) court Thursday, according to a statement released by Wright and his wife, Shannon, through Wright's lawyer, Alex Little. A retirement of charges is the first phase toward a dismissal assuming no other offenses occur in the next 12 months.

"We are pleased that the recent case with Steven has been retired, and that we were able to resolve this matter quickly," the Wrights said in their three-paragraph statement. "We regret the attention this has caused our family, the Red Sox, and Major League Baseball. We remain committed to working together to improve our relationship."

Steven Wright, who missed most of last season after undergoing knee surgery on May 8, is expected to compete for a spot in the starting rotation. Michael Ivins/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

But MLB is still conducting an investigation into the incident involving Wright, according to a league source. On Dec. 8, Wright was arrested at his home near Nashville, and charged with domestic assault and preventing a 911 call after an altercation with his wife.

MLB's joint policy on domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse gives the commissioner power to discipline a player regardless of any court decision. Five players have been disciplined under that policy.

Most recently, catcher Derek Norris was suspended for the final month of last season and fined $100,000 after his former fiancée wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post that he verbally and physically abused her in 2015. Norris denied the allegation but did not contest the discipline.

Wright, who missed most of last season after undergoing knee surgery on May 8, is expected to compete for a spot in the starting rotation. He went 13-6 with a 3.33 ERA in 2016 and was selected for the All-Star Game.

Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said recently that Wright's case is in the hands of the commissioner's office.