The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a two-year contract with veteran Japanese reliever Yoshihisa Hirano, the team announced Friday.

Terms were not disclosed, but The Arizona Republic reported that the contract is worth $6 million.

The Diamondbacks announced that left-hander Henry Owens was claimed from the club off waivers by the Los Angeles Dodgers in a corresponding move.

Hirano, a 34-year-old right-hander, had 29 saves this season for the Orix Buffaloes of Japan's Pacific League. He spent his entire 11-year career with the Buffaloes, recording a 48-69 record with a 3.10 ERA in 68 starts and 481 relief appearances.

Hirano could be in the mix for closer duties with the Diamondbacks after Fernando Rodney, who had 39 saves in Arizona last season, signed a one-year deal with the Minnesota Twins last week.