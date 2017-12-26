        <
          D-backs draftee Pavin Smith surprises parents with mortgage payoff

          Diamondbacks prospect Pavin Smith pays off his parents' mortgage as a Christmas gift. (0:54)

          9:05 AM ET
          • ESPN

          It wasn't a Cadillac or a Caribbean cruise.

          Arizona Diamondbacks prospect Pavin Smith gave his parents a house for Christmas.

          Smith, the seventh overall pick in this year's amateur baseball draft, paid off their mortgage with some of the proceeds from a $5 million bonus he earned by signing with Arizona in June.

          But instead of sliding a receipt into a card to let them know, Smith wrote them a heartfelt letter, which he watched them read Monday. The first baseman then posted a video of their reactions and a message on Twitter.

          The 21-year-old, whose bonus matched the slot value, hit .342 with 13 home runs and a school-record 77 RBIs in 59 games as a junior at Virginia this year. He had 178 RBIs in three seasons, second most in school history.

          After being drafted, Smith played for the Class A Hillsboro Hops. In 42 games, Smith hit .318 with 27 RBIs for the Oregon-based Diamondbacks affiliate.

          Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

