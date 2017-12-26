The Minnesota Twins have agreed to a deal with veteran left-hander Zach Duke, pending a physical, according to multiple reports.

Editor's Picks What moves to make if you want to play with MLB's 'Super Seven' Baseball's elite teams are in a class of their own right now. Here's what the next seven teams need to do to catch the top tier.

Duke, 34, was 1-1 with a 3.93 ERA in 27 games for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2017. Duke had Tommy John surgery in October 2016 and made his season debut with the Cardinals this past July.

Duke has played for seven teams in 13 major league seasons. He began his career as a starter for the Pittsburgh Pirates but later switched to relief.

Duke, who was an All-Star in 2009, is 61-85 with a 4.30 ERA in his career. He became a free agent after finishing a three-year, $15 million contract.