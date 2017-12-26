CINCINNATI -- A man who snagged a Joey Votto home run ball during a Cincinnati Reds game in August has fulfilled his promise to give it to the family of a 6-year-old boy who witnessed the big hit weeks before dying of cancer.

WXIX-TV reports that Trey Jones and his 3-year-old son, Keegan, handed over the ball to Wally Herbert last week so it could be added to a memorial wall for Herbert's son, Walter.

Votto had high-fived Walter, who was known as "Superbubz," and gave him the home run bat and a No. 19 Reds jersey during the Aug. 31 game.

Reds first baseman Joey Votto high-fives 6-year-old Walter Herbert after hitting a solo home run against the Mets on Aug. 31. The man who caught the ball gave it to the family of Herbert, who died in October. David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Jonessays he'd wanted to give the ball to the Walter's family since the game and realizes it means more to them than to him.