Our favorite baseball stories of 2017

Editor's note: These pieces ran throughout the year and have been selected by ESPN.com's MLB editorial staff as our best stories of 2017.

Todd Detwiler

'Skunk in the outfield': How the most epic trick play in history broke baseball

For 2 minutes, 32 seconds of pure chaos, a high school state championship game in Rhode Island entered a parallel universe -- and unleashed the longest hardball stalemate of all time.

Sam Miller | Aug. 17, 2017

Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports

Dodgers' Kyle Farmer, Alex Wood share a tattoo tribute to paralyzed former teammate

While two former Georgia Bulldogs attempt to help Los Angeles to its first World Series in nearly 30 years, inspiration from an unbreakable bond with a close friend who can no longer play the game he loves is never far away.

Jerry Crasnick | Aug. 4, 2017

Luiz Maximiano for ESPN

Meet Brazil's most valuable arm

When MLB's international signing period opened July 2, Eric Pardinho collected an eye-popping seven-figure payday. Can the 16-year-old pitcher live up to his father's sales pitch?

Eddie Matz | June 2, 2017

Gerry Broome/AP Photo

Putting the future in focus: The blueprint for baseball in 20 years

Welcome to 2037! The pitch clock is here, two franchises have been eliminated and advertising revenue rules the day, but we still need umpires, nine innings and three outs to play the game.

Tim Kurkjian | June 19, 2017

Robert Sorbo/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images

Dear 1987, you're not going to believe what has happened to baseball

Superhuman flamethrowers. Supercomputers, genius GMs and all-seeing statistical formulas. If we could travel back in time 30 years, it wouldn't be hard to blow an MLB fan's mind with what's to come.

Sam Miller | July 27, 2017

Andrew Colin Beck

'Win, Dance, Repeat': The evolution of Boston's celebration sensation

"The Ski Jump." "The Carlton." "The Stanky Leg." Red Sox victory rituals sure have rhythm. Boston players break down their favorite moves.

Scott Lauber | March 22, 2017

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Inside the Mets' injury chaos: Issues go far beyond the disabled list

A sidelined ace, a sore slugger, a closer who could be out for the year -- it might seem like a bout of bad luck. To insiders, it's an example of a damaged organization in need of an overhaul.

Jerry Crasnick | May 18, 2017

Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports

With a little Grace, Javy gets his ring

The story of how Javier Baez got his World Series ring begins long before he was a Chicago Cub, or had ever set foot on the shores of the continental United States.

Bradford Doolittle | April 13, 2017

Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire

Tim Tebow's relentless pursuit of failure

As Tim Tebow faces possible humiliation at Mets camp, he's easy to mock. And yet he's just as easy to admire. That's because Tebow has embraced, perfected and, yes, even profited from defeat.

David Fleming | March 1, 2017

Tim Clayton/Corbis/Getty Images

For Jake Peavy, baseball must take a back seat

All Jake Peavy wants to do is throw from a major league mound again. Instead, he's home in Alabama, dealing with the fallout from a year of personal and financial turmoil.

Jerry Crasnick | Feb. 23, 2017

Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

Bazooka Judge? Yankees' giant, gum-chewing rookie is a superstitious slugger

From the deferent to the disgusting, here's how Little Leaguers might end up emulating Aaron Judge, MLB's most massive (and a bit eccentric) new star.

Andrew Marchand | May 28, 2017

Mark J. Terrill/AP Photo

Is this the year Clayton Kershaw finally ends the Kershaw-Koufax debate?

We've seen similar greatness from an L.A. pitcher before, but this might be the present ace's best chance to separate himself from a Dodgers legend.

Bradford Doolittle | June 7, 2017

ESPN.com Illustration

Could Mike Trout and Bryce Harper become baseball's all-time greatest superstar duo?

DiMaggio and Williams. Ruth and Gehrig. Bonds and Pujols. Trout and Harper? When it comes to dominating the game at the same time, this present-day pair could be historic.

Bradford Doolittle | July 18, 2017

John McCoy/Zumapress/Icon Sportswire

For the same two minutes every game, Yu Darvish is an awful pitcher

Hollywood's newest superstar pitcher is very, very good. But he has a singular weakness -- and you can set your watch by it.

Sam Miller | May 4, 2017

Jesse Rogers/ESPN.com

Inside the method to Joe Maddon's lineup madness

Wait, who is hitting leadoff? Why is that guy batting cleanup? The Cubs skipper's lineups are always scrutinized and often surprising. So why does Maddon choose his order on a given night? We went straight to the source.

Jesse Rogers | Aug. 29, 2017

David Richard/USA TODAY Sports

When there is no tomorrow

In watching the Indians on their historic streak, it became clear the most remarkable thing about the team wasn't the wins.

Wright Thompson | Sept. 19, 2017

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Bringing it home

The behind-the-scenes story of the Astros' fight to bring hope -- and a first World Series title -- to Houston in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

David Fleming | Sept. 19, 2017

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

You thought Game 2 was the craziest World Series game ever? Try Game 5

It was the second-highest scoring World Series game with the second-longest run time. As on Astro put it: It was the craziest game of his life.

David Schoenfield | Oct. 30, 2017

Courtesy of Jharel Cotton

Players travel home to U.S. Virgin Islands to help with hurricane recovery

Jharel Cotton and others have seen hurricane destruction firsthand. While grateful for relief efforts, they're worried the islands will be overlooked.

Keith Law | Nov. 4, 2017

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Ohtani's role as a pitcher and hitter will be revolutionary

What Shohei Ohtani wants to do hasn't been seen in MLB since Babe Ruth. How could teams structure his playing time as a rotation and lineup regular?

Buster Olney | Nov. 22, 2017

