The Miami Marlins are now entertaining trade offers for outfielder Christian Yelich and catcher J.T. Realmuto, according to multiple reports.

MLB Network first reported that the Marlins are discussing both players with multiple teams, adding that Miami's asking price is high and no trades are imminent.

Earlier this month, indications were that Miami intended to hold on to both players, even as sources told ESPN that Yelich was "unhappy" after the team's new ownership group, including Derek Jeter, traded away Giancarlo Stanton, Dee Gordon and Marcell Ozuna in a quest to cut payroll.

A source told ESPN earlier this month that Realmuto's representatives informed the team that he also wants to play elsewhere in 2018. But with only three years of service time, Realmuto doesn't have the ability to demand a trade.

Yelich, who has four years and $44.5 million left on his contract, is in a similar situation.

The Marlins are looking for an Opening Day payroll of $90 million, with the Miami Herald reporting that the team's current payroll projects to about $94 million. One source told the Herald that the team is listening more closely on deals for Yelich and is considering offers more seriously than it had been.