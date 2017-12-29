Right-handed reliever Wade Davis, who saved 32 games for the Chicago Cubs last season, has agreed to a three-year deal with the Colorado Rockies, the team announced Friday.

Davis' agreement is for $52 million, a source told ESPN's Jerry Crasnick. The contract includes a vesting player option that can increase the value to four years and $66 million if Davis finishes 30 games in 2020 and picks up his option, a source said.

Sources said the Cubs were willing to go only two years in a deal to bring back Davis, who had a near-perfect season as a closer in 2017, blowing a save opportunity for the first time late in September. He set a career high in saves while sporting a 2.30 ERA.

Davis is the third significant free-agent bullpen signing this winter for the Rockies, who previously added Bryan Shaw and Jake McGee on three-year, $27 million contracts. Greg Holland, who saved 41 games this season, declined a $15 million option in November and became a free agent.

Rockies manager Bud Black and pitching coach Steve Foster played a significant role in recruiting Davis to Colorado, a source said. Foster was a coach in the Kansas City Royals organization when Davis joined the Royals in 2013, and he has since moved on to become Colorado's pitching coach.

Wade Davis was 4-2 with a 2.30 ERA and 32 saves in 59 games last season for the Chicago Cubs. AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Davis, 32, reached free agency after three solid years as a closer, two with Kansas City and the last with the Cubs. The former starter is often credited with still pitching with a starter's mentality, as he'll use his breaking stuff to set up his fastball as much as the other way around.

Like many closers, he often walked a tightrope but rarely gave in. Also, like many top closers, he proved capable of going multiple innings in a playoff situation, though sometimes with mixed results.

