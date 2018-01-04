        <
          Dodgers firm up staff under Dave Roberts, add Mark Prior as bullpen coach

          6:28 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          LOS ANGELES -- Former All-Star Mark Prior has joined the Los Angeles Dodgers as their bullpen coach.

          Prior spent the past four years with the Padres, first as a baseball operations assistant and then as their minor league pitching coordinator. Prior was drafted by the Cubs out of USC in 2001. Plagued by injuries, he had a 42-29 career mark and a 3.51 ERA.

          Other additions to manager Dave Roberts' staff announced Thursday are: Danny Lehmann as game planning-communications coach; and Brant Brown and Luis Ortiz as assistant hitting coaches.

          Returning to the staff are: pitching coach Rick Honeycutt, bench coach Bob Geren, hitting coach Turner Ward, first base coach George Lombard and third base coach Chris Woodward.

