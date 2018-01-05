Before Thursday's Warriors-Rockets game in Houston, Astros shortstop Carlos Correa makes a free throw to win $5,000 for charity. (0:21)

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa is used to coming through in the clutch. Thursday night, he came up big again, calmly draining a free throw before the Houston Rockets' home game against the Golden State Warriors to win $5,000 for charity.

Afterward, Correa told reporters he didn't feel any pressure, because he "just came from Game 7 of the World Series."

Editor's Picks Warriors outlast Rockets in Houston to even season series The Golden State Warriors blew a fourth-quarter lead against the Rockets in the season opener, but Stephen Curry ensured that his team held on Thursday in Houston.

The "First Shot" is a tradition the Rockets began when Tilman Fertitta bought the team before this season. Celebrities attempt a free throw before each home game. If they make it, a charity gets $5,000. If they miss, the charity gets $1,000.

Correa did better than three of his Astros teammates who also have taken the First Shot.

World Series MVP George Springer didn't miss many pitches during the Astros' run to the title, but he bricked his shot before a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov. 9.

Third baseman Alex Bregman missed his shot in a Nov. 14 game against the Toronto Raptors, and pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. missed before a Nov. 27 game against the Nets.

Oh, the Warriors beat the Rockets 124-114.