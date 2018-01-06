        <
          Yangervis Solarte traded to Blue Jays for pair of prospects

          6:01 PM ET
          • ESPN news services

          The Toronto Blue Jays are acquiring second baseman Yangervis Solarte in a trade with San Diego, the Padres announced Saturday.

          In return, the Padres will get a pair of prospects in outfielder Edward Olivares and right-hander Jared Carkuff.

          The Padres also re-signed right-handed pitcher Craig Stammen to a two-year contract Saturday and designated infielder Jose Rondon for assignment.

          Solarte, 30, has spent the past three and a half seasons with the Padres. He hit .255 with 18 home runs and 64 RBIs in 2017 and is a career .267 hitter. He made his big league debut with the New York Yankees in 2014.

          The 21-year-old Olivares hit .269 with 17 home runs, 72 RBIs and 20 stolen bases in 120 Class A games with Lansing and Dunedin this year. From Venezuela, he signed with Toronto as an international free agent in 2014.

          Carkuff, 24, was 3-4 with eight saves and a 3.86 ERA in 34 relief appearances between Class A Vancouver, Lansing and Dunedin and Triple-A Buffalo last season. He was selected by Toronto in the 35th round of the June 2016 draft out of Austin Peay.

          The 33-year-old Stammen was 2-3 with a 3.14 ERA with 74 strikeouts and just 28 walks in a career-high 60 appearances for the Padres last season. He inherited a National League-high 55 runners and allowed just 14 of them to score, including only two with the bases loaded.

          In 289 career appearances with Washington and San Diego, Stammen is 28-27 with a 3.80 ERA.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

