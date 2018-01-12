        <
          2018 Baseball Hall of Fame

          play
          Olney: HOF voting is 'antiquated' (1:57)

          Buster Olney says that the Baseball Hall Of Fame voting process is unfair because voters are only allowed 10 names per year. (1:57)

          3:19 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          The class of 2018 will be inducted on July 29 in Cooperstown, New York. Jack Morris and Alan Trammell have already been elected from the Modern Era ballot and will be joined by whoever is added from the 2018 Baseball Writers' Association of America ballot.

          Key dates

          2018 BBWAA results announced: Jan. 24, 6 p.m. ET (MLB Network)
          Induction ceremony: July 29, 1:30 p.m. ET (Cooperstown)

