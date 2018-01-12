The Baltimore Orioles have agreed to terms with closer Zach Britton on a one-year, $12 million deal to avoid arbitration, according to multiple reports.

Britton is likely to miss the start of the 2018 season after rupturing his Achilles tendon in December. He told ESPN at the time that he hopes to be back a "little quicker" than the six-month projections.

The 29-year-old was also slowed by injuries in 2017, including an MCL strain in his left knee. He was limited to 38 games and had a 2.89 ERA, 1.527 WHIP and 15 saves.

Britton was the most dominant reliever in baseball in 2016. He led the league with 47 saves and had a 0.54 ERA and 0.836 WHIP. He was an All-Star and finished fourth in Cy Young voting.