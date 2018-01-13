LOS ANGELES -- All-Star pitcher Alex Wood agreed to a $6 million deal with the Dodgers, and catcher Yasmani Grandal settled at $7.9 million. They are among seven Los Angeles players agreeing to one-year contracts that avoid arbitration.

The deals Friday added $24.1 million to the Dodgers' luxury tax payroll and raised it to $149,069,286 for 18 players with agreements. The Dodgers' tax payroll projects to $183 million, including $10 million for the rest of their 40-man roster, a $10 million charge for cash transactions in trades, plus benefits totaling $14,044,600. That puts Los Angeles on track to drop below this year's $197 million tax threshold.

Editor's Picks Buster Olney's top 10 rankings for 2018 From the mound to behind the plate to the corners and every position in between, Buster Olney ranks the 10 best players and position groups in baseball.

Also agreeing to deals were outfielder Joc Pederson ($2.6 million), utilityman Enrique Hernandez ($1.6 million) and pitchers Tony Cingrani ($2.3 million), Josh Fields ($2.2 million) and Pedro Baez ($1.5 million).

Wood was 16-3 with a 2.72 ERA in 25 starts and two relief appearances last season, when he made his first All-Star team. He had 151 strikeouts and 38 walks in 152 1/3 innings. The left-hander made $2.8 million

Grandal slumped offensively late last season while leading the majors with 16 passed balls. He started just two of the Dodgers' 15 playoff games and can become a free agent after next season. Grandal made $5.5 million last year. He can become a free agent next offseason.

Hernandez, Pederson and Baez each earned $555,000 last year, while Cingrani made $1,825,000 and Fields earned $1.05 million.

Like Grandal, Baez fell off in the second half last season and was left off the team's playoff roster for all three series.